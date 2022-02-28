Lenovo Legion Slim 7 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7 and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU
The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Ultra-Slim comes with a slim chassis and weights on 1.9kgs, which is lighter than other laptops with similar specifications.
Under the hood, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Ultra-Slim is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with 8 cores and up to 4.40GHz maximum frequency.
The processor is accompanied by 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz and 1TB of M.1 SSD. As far as the GPU is concerned, the laptop comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of GDDR6 memory.
Out of the box, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Ultra-Slim comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. Alongside, the display on this laptop is a 15.6-inch WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
The battery on the laptop is a 4 cell, 71Wh battery with up to seven hours of backup. In the box, users will get a 230W Slim Tip AC adapter as well.
In India, the laptop has been listed for Rs. 1,88,890. However, it is currently available on Lenovo India's official website for Rs. 1,44,990, with delivery that could take place in four to seven days.
