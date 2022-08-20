Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 20 ,2022
Lenovo Legion Y70 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check specs here
The Lenovo Legion Y70 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs on ZUI 14.
The smartphone has a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens and a 2MP sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.
The Lenovo Legion Y70 packs a 5,100 mAh battery and supports 68W wired charging.
On the right panel, the smartphone has a power button and two volume rockers and on the left panel.
The bottom panel of the smartphone has a Type-C port, speaker and SIM tray. The smartphone has not been launched in India yet.
