Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 02 ,2022
Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition with Snapdragon 870 SoC launched: Check specs here
Image: Lenovo
The Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition has an 8.8-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Lenovo
Under the hood, the tablet features a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Image: Lenovo
On the rear panel, the tablet has a single rear camera with a resolution of 13MP.
Image: Lenovo
To power through a typical day of usage, the Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition packs a 6,550 mAh battery.
Image: Lenovo
The tablet comes in two colour options, including Ice White and Glare Blue.
Image: Lenovo
Although the tablet has not been launched in India, the equivalent pricing of the tablet is Rs. 43,300.
Image: Lenovo
