Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 laptop announced: Check specifications and price

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 laptop is equipped with a 14-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. The laptop has a compact built and is not too large for carrying around.
Under the hood, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, which is a hexa-core chip.
The AMD processor is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. The processor is accompanied with AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics to handle graphics-intensive tasks.
The laptop also has an FHD IR webcam that supports Windows Hello. It also has a dual-array microphone and a dual Harman speaker system that supports Dolby Audio.
On the left edge of the laptop, there is a headphone/microphone jack, an HDMI port, a USB-A port and a USB-C port. On the right side, the laptop has another USB-A port, an ethernet port and a lock.
Annoucned recently, the laptop will be available for sale in the month of May. As of now, the pricing on a website called Campus Point suggests that it will cost EUR 719, which roughly translates to Rs. 60,000.
