Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa launched in India: Check specs and price here
The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential comes with a 4-inch non-touch monochrome display.
As the smart clock is portable, users can keep it anywhere on their office desk or on their bedside.
On the back, the smart clock has a power slot (left) and a microphone mute switch (right).
The outer body of the smart clock is made with soft-touch fabric.
The smartwatch comes with Amazon Alexa built-in so that users can control it with their voice.
The smart clock supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.1.
The smart clock is available in red and silver colours on the official website for Rs. 4,999.
