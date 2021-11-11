Leonardo DiCaprio turns 47: Inception, The Revenant & other films to add to your watchlist
Image: AP
2006 American epic crime thriller film, 'The Departed' won numerous awards and accolades including four Oscars and received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, etc.
Image: A Still from 'The Departed' movie
'The Great Gatsby' consists of an ensemble cast of prolific actors namely Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Isla Fisher, Jason Clarke, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, and Elizabeth Debicki.
Image: Still from 'The Great Gatsby' Movie
'The Wolf of Wall Street' is the 2013 American biographical black comedy crime movie based on the 2007 memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort
Image: AP
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant', directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, is the 2015 American epic Revisionist Western movie and received amazing reviews from fans and critics
Image: AP
'Catch Me If You Can', released in 2002 is the American biographical crime movie featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in the lead
Image: A Still from 'Catch Me If You Can' movie
Leonardo DiCaprio's movie, 'Inception' is a 2010 science fiction action film and it won four Academy Awards and was a massive hit among the fans
Image: AP