Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday: 6 pics tracing 'Titanic' star's on-screen transformation

While for many, 'Titanic' is the first memory of Leonardo DiCaprio, he had shot to limelight with roles as a teenager, including in 'This Boy's Life', alongside Robert De Niro in 1993.
Image: Shuetterstock
'Titanic' brought global fame for the actor in the role of a skinny teenage boy in James Cameron's epic romance movie opposite Kate Winslet.
Image: AP
Not many would have imagined Leonardo with long locks in the role of King Louise XIV/Philipe in the 'The Man in the Iron Mask.'
Image: Shuetterstock
Leonardo broke away from his 'Titanic', young and romantic image with movie likes 'The Departed' and 'Blood Diamond' (above) in mid-200s where he looked bulkier and also showed a rugged look with a beard.
Image: Shuetterstock
One of his best transformations was in 'The Revenant' (2015), where he flaunted a heavy beard and long hair playing Hugh Glass, which fetched him his first and only Academy Award.
Image: AP
From 'Titanic' to his latest upcoming movie, 'Don't Look Up' (above), where he again has a beard and even glasses, one can say that the 47-year-old has surely transformed on screen in style.
Image: Instagram/@netflixfilm