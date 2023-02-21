Vishal Tiwari
Feb 21 ,2023
Lesser-known facts about Virat Kohli
Image: PTI
Q: Weirdest thing ever eaten? A: "Some kind of insect in Malaysia. By mistake."
Image: BCCI
Q: One thing you'll never eat? A: "Now that I'm vegetarian, karela. I hate karelas"
Image: AP
Q: Your go-to cheat meal? A: "It's very simple actually, Chole Bhature."
Image: BCCI
Q: One thing that's never stylish? A: "Being rude to elders."
Image: BCCI
Q: Who is not your style icon? A: "Anyone who is over-the-top in everything they do"
Image: BCCI
Q: Your worst fashion faux pas? A: "Shoes with height all over and printed shirts."
Image: AP
Q: One sport you're afraid to try? A: "Mixed martial arts, UFC."
Image: AP
Q: What sport you've tried and sucked at? A: "Golf! I'm horrible at golf."
Image: AP
