Vishal Tiwari

Feb 21 ,2023

Lesser-known facts about Virat Kohli
Q: Weirdest thing ever eaten? A: "Some kind of insect in Malaysia. By mistake." Image: BCCI
Q: One thing you'll never eat? A: "Now that I'm vegetarian, karela. I hate karelas" Image: AP
Q: Your go-to cheat meal? A: "It's very simple actually, Chole Bhature." Image: BCCI
Q: One thing that's never stylish? A: "Being rude to elders." Image: BCCI
Q: Who is not your style icon? A: "Anyone who is over-the-top in everything they do" Image: BCCI
Q: Your worst fashion faux pas? A: "Shoes with height all over and printed shirts." Image: AP
Q: One sport you're afraid to try? A: "Mixed martial arts, UFC." Image: AP
Q: What sport you've tried and sucked at? A: "Golf! I'm horrible at golf." Image: AP
