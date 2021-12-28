Let us revisit some of the most iconic 90s TV show characters
Image:@twitter,thefreshprinceofBel-Air, FRIENDS
Joey Tribbiani, portrayed by Matt LeBlanc from the NBC sitcom 'Friends', redefined friendship with his role and made fans fall in love with his on-screen persona.
IMAGE: TWITTER@FRIENDS
Will Smith played a fictional character with the same name (Will Smith) in the TV Series 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.
Image: Twitter@thefreshprinceofBel-Air
Phoebe Buffay-Hannigan will always be remembered from the NBC sitcom 'Friends', portrayed by Lisa Kudrow for giving fans a hearty laugh in every episode.
IMAGE: TWITTER@FRIENDS
Al Bundy is a fictional character and the essential protagonist of the U.S. television series 'Married with Children', played by Ed O'Neill.
Image: Twitter@AlBundy
Timothy "Tim" Taylor, also known as "The Tool Man", is the main character of 'Home Improvement', which is portrayed by Tim Allen.
Image: Twitter@HI reunion
Jaleel White portrayed the character of Steven Quincy Urkel from the famous 90s sitcom ‘Family Matters’.
Image:twitter@steveurkeldude
Buffy Anne Summers is a fictional character played by Sarah Michelle Gellar from Joss Whedon's 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' franchise.
Image:twitter@buffydoingstuff