LG Announces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop: Check Specifications
Image: LG
LG revealed its first-ever gaming laptop in the UltraGear series on December 20, 2021. It carries the model number: 17G90Q and features a 17.3" IPS 1ms sRGB 99% display.
Image: LG
The LG UltraGear gaming laptop will come with the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake - H processors, delivering high performance.
Image: Intel
Along with powerful CPU, the laptop features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q Graphics, matching CPU-level graphics performance.
Image: Nvidia
The laptop will ship with 16/32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of fast SSD storage. It also has an RGB backlit keyboard, along with multiple ports and a 300Hz refresh rate.
Image: LG