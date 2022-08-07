Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 07 ,2022
LG Ultra Tab with 10-inch display and Snapdragon 680 SoC launched: Check specs and price
Image: LG
The LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35-inch display that has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.
Image: LG
Under the hood, the tablet features Snapdragon 680 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz.
Image: LG
The chipset is accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Image: LG
For connectivity, the tablet has dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. USB 2.0 Type-C.
Image: LG
Users can combine it with the keyboard folio case to use it like a laptop and the stylus for note taking
Image: LG
LG has launched the smartphone in its native market for a price of KRW 426,000, which roughly translates to Rs. 26,000.
Image: LG
Find Out More