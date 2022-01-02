LIC, SBI Mutual Funds, OYO and more: Six IPOs to watch out for in 2022
The LIC IPO will be launched in the January-March quarter of FY21, the government said. The price band of LIC's offering is expected to be anywhere between Rs 400 to Rs 500.
SBI informed last month that SBI Mutual Fund will come up with the IPO. The company plans to offload a 6% share in the SBI Funds Management Private Limited to raise around $1 billion.
Adami Wilmar is expected to enter the market in the March quarter. The FMCG giant is planning to raise Rs 4,500 crore from the initial-share sale.
OYO, which is waiting for Sebi's nod for IPO, is planning to raise Rs 8430 crore. It will join the list of new-era top firms like Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm and Policybazaar.
Delhivery has filed its draft papers with Sebi for a Rs 7,460 crore IPO. It is one of the largest and fastest-growing fully-integrated players in India by revenue in Fiscal 2021.
Ixigo plans to raise Rs 1,800 crore from the primary market. Ixigo is an AI-based online travel portal launched in 2007.
