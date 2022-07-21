Sneha Biswas
Jul 21 ,2022
'Liger': Inside Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday starrer's trailer launch event
The makers of 'Liger' made sure everything looks grand at the special trailer launch event of the film.
Image: Twitter@rameshlaus
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday looked super excited as they reached the venue.
Image: Twitter@rameshlaus
They were showered with flowers as they arrived at the special launch event.
Image: Twitter@rameshlaus
Fans were waiting to get a glimpse of their favourite stars.
Image: Twitter@rameshlaus
At the trailer launch event of 'Liger', Vijay Deverakonda got emotional seeing fans cheering for him.
Image: Instagram@muchatlutimepass
The makers of 'Liger' also had a fun interaction with the media.
Image: Instagram@muchatlutimepass
For the event, Ananya was seen wearing a red saree, Vijay on the other hand sported a casual grey t-shirt and denim look.
Image: Instagram@thedeverakondai
