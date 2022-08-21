Kriti Nayyar
'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda's simple-yet-stylish looks to make a statement
Vijay Deverakonda never ceases to impress fans with his casual yet stylish outfits.
The 'Liger' star looks stunning in this simple beige outfit with a white shirt and beanie.
One can never go wrong with a monochrome outfit and this look is proof.
Vijay looks adorable in this candid glimpse as he sports a plain t-shirt with a brown jacket.
The actor stepped out in a tie and dye outfit, which is perfect for those lazy days.
His love for beanies is evident in this picture as well. The actor has often received praises for his simple fashion looks.
Vijay flaunts his amazing physique in this fitted shirt, paired with matching shorts.
