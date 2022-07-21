Prachi Arya
Jul 21 ,2022
'Liger' trailer highlights: Vijay's action stunts, Mike Tyson's cameo leaves fans amazed
IMAGE: Instagram/liger_rw_09
One of the major highlights of Liger trailer is actor Vijay Deverakonda's physical transformation to a wrestler where he flaunts his chiselled body.
IMAGE: Twitter/@sammedjain108
Before turning into a wrestler, the actor who struggles with his speech in the trailer, looks rough in this clip.
IMAGE: Twitter/@ssmb_Beatz
Another exciting highlight of the trailer was Hollywood star Mike Tyson whose notable cameo throws a challenge at Vijay's Liger.
IMAGE: Twitter/@iammoviebuff007
Actor Ananya Panday plays Vijay's love interest, who doesn't shy away from standing up for him in crucial times.
IMAGE: Twitter/@Tweetar__00
Actor Ramya Krishnan's on screen presence as Vijay's mother, reminds fans of her Baahubali days along with her stupendous craft.
IMAGE: Twitter/@Nawaz_K2
The sizzling chemistry between the lead stars, Vijay and Ananya is sure to impress fans in the trailer.
IMAGE: Instagram/liger_rw_09
Find Out More