May 27 ,2022
Liked Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Anek'? Here are actor's more iconic roles in social dramas
Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk
In the 2019 social drama 'Article 15,' the actor played the role of a fierce cop.
Image: Twitter/@Paperclip_In
The actor played the role of Nakul in the 2018 family drama 'Badhaai Ho.'
Image: Twitter/@FilmyMonkey
The actor portrayed a young man named Mudit Sharma in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which dealt with the issue of erectile dysfunction.
Image: Instagram/@Anji17_
The actor played the role of Kartik, who fights with his boyfriend Aman's family for their love.
Image: Twitter/@TheViralFever
The actor made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor' and played the role of a sperm donor.
Image: Twitter/@rabinaz_r
The actor also starred in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha,' the movie that promoted body positivity.
Image: Twitter/@DumLagaKeHaisha
Find Out More