Liked 'Don't Look Up'? Here are more satirical films that will make you think
Image: AP
Team America: World Police (2004): This action comedy which traces a group's battle against a terrorist plot, satirises American politics as well as Hollywood with Film Actors Guild coming into the picture.
Image: AP
Mulholland Drive (2001): This mystery film about the bond between an amnesiac woman and an aspiring actor, along with the entry of a filmmaker was a dark satire on Hollywood.
Image: AP
The Interview (2014): This political action-comedy on two journalists being sent to assassinate a fan of theirs, Korean director, took a dig at sensational journalism, viewers consuming it and American's foreign policies.
Image: AP
This is Spinal Tap (1984): This mockumentary surrounding the ups and downs of the fictional band Spinal Band, was a satire on the traits of rock musicians, and documentaries of rock bands.
Image: AP
Vice (2018): This Christian Bale-starrer dark comedy film is a satire on former Vice President of the United States of America, Dick Cheney and twisted interpretation of what happens behind the political scenes in America.
Image: AP
OMG: Oh My God! (2012): This Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar comedy satirises the various customs in different religions and the blind faith on gods, apart from fundamentalism, media sensationalism and more.
Image: Instagram/@viacom18studios
Peepli Live (2010): This black comedy was a satire on the farmer suicides in the country, and on media and politicians looking for own gains, when another potential farmer suicide becomes a talking point.
Image: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions