Liked 'The Batman'; Here are more films helmed by Matt Reeves
Matt Reeves helmed and co-wrote the 1996 rom-com 'The Pallbearer.' The film starred David Schwimmer and Gwyneth Paltrow and came out to be a successful one.
'Cloverfield' is 2008 found footage horror film starring Michael Stahl-David and Lizzy Caplan. The film was helmed by Matt Reeves.
In 2010, Reeves directed the horror romance film 'Let Me In.' The movie currently has an IMDb rating of 7.1.
The 2014 film 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes' follows a war between evolved apes and humans. The hit film was directed by Matt Reeves.
After the success of the 2014 film, Matt Reeves wrote and directed the 2017 film 'War Of the Planet Of The Apes,' which marked the third one in the film series.
