Liked Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria'? Here are 7 coming-of-age shows to watch next
the endearing comedy series follows the life of a teenager on the autism spectrum trying to lead a normal life while his family learns to adapt to the new change.
Netflix's 'Sex Education' opened many conversations as it focused on issues teenagers go through while exploring their sexuality and understanding the complexities of maintaining love and friendships.
'Never Have I Ever' on Netflix focused on a first-generation Indian-American teenager going through the struggles of improving her status at school, friendship and dealing with confusion in her love life.
'Anne With An E' is a heartwarming tale of a young ambitious and bright orphaned girl who finds a new home and explores a life full of opportunities and troubles. The show is available to watch on Netflix.
While teenage years are stressful enough, the teenagers of 'Teen Wolf' series go through the growth spurt whilst dealing with the newfound wolf powers after being bitten by the Alpha.
'The End of the F...ing World' on Netflix shows what happens when a teenager who believes he is a psychopath goes on an interesting journey with wild and spunky Alyssa in search of the latter's father.
The American drama series 'The Fosters' revolves around a couple facing trials and tribulations while raising their kids in San Diego.
