Hardika Gupta
May 02 ,2023
Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Natasha Poonawalla: Eye-popping looks from MET Gala 2023
Image: AP
Lil Nas X wore a metallic thong and bejeweled eye mask. He was covered in sparkling silver body paint and tons of crystals and pearls.
Image: AP
Doja Cat's debut Met Gala look is simply purr-fect. She was dressed as Lagerfeld's beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette.
Image: AP
Her dramatic black cat eyeliner and buffed up nose resembled feline's nose.
Image: AP
Quinta Brunson sported a towering, architectural hair look. Her braids gathered into three rounded sections with pink feathers peaking from them.
Image: AP
Jared Leto was dressed in a furry version of Lagerfeld’s Choupette.
Image: AP
Florence Pugh wore a towering headpiece topped with black feathers on her shaved head.
Image: AP
Natasha Poonawalla sported a dramatic spiked gown.
Image: @natashapoonawalla/Instagram
Erykah Badu worked with Marni designer Francesco Risso to create her fringed wig and dress, strung with Chanel-style beads.
Image: AP
Find Out More