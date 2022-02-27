Lilly Singh reviews 'The Fame Game', Kourtney-Travis to get married?: H'wood recap Feb 27
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
John Mulaney Takes On 'SNL' Hosting Duty For 5th Time; Delivers Humorous Opening Monologue
Image: Instagram/@johnmulaneyfans
Watch | Lilly Singh Dances To 'Chane Ke Khet Mein' While Watching Madhuri Dixit's 'The Fame Game'
Image: Instagram/@lilly
Josh Gad Reveals He Was Asked To Host Oscars 2022 But Turned It Down, Explains Why
Image: Instagram/@joshgad
Kanye West Objects To Kim Kardashian's Divorce Petition Of Him Spreading 'misinformation'
Image: Instagram/@kimandkanye__
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Planning For Intimate Wedding In May? Read Details
Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
'The Batman': Director Matt Reeves Reveals How Superman Could Fit Into Potential Sequels
Image: Instagram/@thebatman