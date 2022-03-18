Lily Collins' Birthday: A look at most stylish outfits of 'Emily in Paris' fame
Image: Instagram/@emilyinparis
The 'Emily in Paris' star, Lily Collins stuns in a classy grey and black outfit and wears a bold maroon coloured lipstick.
Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
Lily Collins showcases her elegant look as she wears a stunning pink dress with her hair open.
Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
Lily Collins dazzles in a white shirt and brown pants with a mustard coloured sweater on.
Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
Lily Collins wears a comfy brown overcoat and adds a cool hat while flaunting her smile for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
Lily Collins showcases her intense look for the camera as she stuns in a classy black and purple flower-print suit.
Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins
The 'Emily in Paris' actor sports an elegant printed beige dress and pairs it will a set of aqua coloured shoes.
Image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins