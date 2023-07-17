Aryan Suraj
Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets officially join Inter Miami; see pics
Image-Instagram/MLS
Lionel Messi was unveiled by Inter Miami on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Let's take a look at some pictures:
Image-Twitter/snip
Lionel Messi was all smiles during his Inter Miami presentation.
Image-MLS
Lionel Messi is finally reuniting with his iconic No. 10 at club level.
Image-Instagram/MLS
Lionel Messi also re-united with his former FC Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets.
Image-Instagram/MLS
Sergio Busquets will wear No. 5 at Inter Miami.
Image-Instagram/Inter Miami
Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut on July 21, 2023, in the League Cup.
Image-Instagram/Inter Miami
David Beckham hugged Messi, as he was happy to see him in the Inter Miami kit.
Image-Instagram/MLS
