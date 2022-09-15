Suraj Alva
Sep 15 ,2022
Lionel Messi outshines Cristiano Ronaldo with new Champions League record
Image: Champions League/Instagram/AP
PSG registered their second consecutive win of the UEFA Champions League campaign after beating Maccabi Haifa 3-1.
Image: PSG/Instagram
Lionel Messi set a new Champions League record by scoring PSG's opening goal against Maccabi Haifa.
Image: Champions League/Instagram
Lionel Messi has now scored against 39 different teams in UEFA Champions League which is one more than Cristiano Ronaldo who scored against 38 different teams.
Image: AP
Besides breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record, Lionel Messi made history by becoming the first player to score in 18 consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi during the match against Maccabi Haifa recorded his 37th Champions League assist. Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of him with 42 assists.
Image: UEFA Champions League/Instagram
Lionel Messi's goal against Maccabi Haifa was his 126th in Champions League history. The PSG forward is now behind Cristiano Ronaldo who has over 130 goals.
Image: PSG/Instagram
Lionel Messi has the record for scoring the highest number of goals for a single club in the competition. The forward scored 120 goals for Barcelona.
Image: PSG/Instagram
Following the 3-1 win, PSG has managed to score at least one goal in each of their last 40 Uefa Champions League group stage matches.
Image: PSG/Instagram
