Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jan 06 ,2023
Lionel Messi returns to PSG training, receives raucous reception
Image: @psg/Instagram
On January 4, Lionel Messi returned to PSG's training center for the first time since winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with Argentina.
Image: @psg/Instagram
Messi was greeted by Neymar Jr. and others after arriving at the training center.
Image: @psg/Instagram
Lionel Messi received a guard of honour as he walked into the training ground of PSG.
Image: @psg/Instagram
A smiling Lionel Messi posing for the cameras.
Image: @psg/Instagram
35-year-old Lionel Messi won the World Cup 2022 by leading Argentina to a 4-2 win in the shootout against France in the final on December 18.
Image: @psg/Instagram
Lionel Messi scored a total of seven goals during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and won the Golden Ball award for being the best player.
Image: @psg/Instagram
This was Argentina's first World Cup title triumph since 1986.
Image: @psg/Instagram
Find Out More