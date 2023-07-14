Aryan Suraj
Jul 14 ,2023
Lionel Messi spotted grocery shopping in Miami supermarket
Image- Twitter(@Philipmelo126)
A few days prior to the unveiling of Lionel Messi's mural in Miami, the player was spotted grocery shopping. Let us look at some social media images.
Image-AP
Messi was seen shopping in a grocery store in Miami, but it seems that only a few people recognised him in the USA.
Image- Twitter(@Philipmelo126)
However, people started to slowly recognise the star after a few people approached him for pictures.
Image- Twitter(@Philipmelo126)
In anticipation of Messi's expected unveiling on Sunday, fans flocked to take pictures with their idol.
Image- Twitter(@Philipmelo126)
Messi was in a serene setting, surrounded by fans who treated him with respect and did not pressurise him for pictures, as he was seen smiling.
Image- Twitter(@Philipmelo126)
Messi left PSG to start his new journey in the MLS, and July 21 in a League Cup match against the Mexican team Cruz Azul could be a possible debut.
Image- Twitter(@Philipmelo126)
Find Out More