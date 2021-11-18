Lionel Messi's record since joining PSG in August
Image: AP
Since arriving in Paris, Lionel Messi has made 8 appearances for PSG (5 in Ligue 1 and 3 in UCL).
Image: AP
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to open his scoring in Ligue 1 despite featuring in 5 games.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi has scored 3 goals in the UEFA Champions League for PSG since making his UCL debut against Club Brugge on September 16.
Image: AP
The Argentine captain has not provided any assists for PSG in his 8 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Image: AP