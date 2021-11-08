List of 5 best managers who are without a contract now
Zinedine Zidane is still without a club after he gave up his Real Madrid seat in the summer. He has won 11 trophies, including 3 UCLs back to back as the Blancos' boss.
After giving up his seat at the helm of Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has worked with FIFA but any team would like to have him as their manager.
Which team would not want to have a World Cup-winning coach as their manager, well if they are searching Joachim Low is available.
Paulo Fonseca was closely linked with Tottenham but Conte got the job so the former Roma boss is still looking for a job.
Tottenham decided to part ways with Nuno Santo Espirito after just a few months in charge, the Portuguese is still a good option for some clubs if they want.
