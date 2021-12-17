List of 9 COVID vaccines approved for emergency use by WHO
WHO issued its first emergency use validation for the Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in Dec 2020.
Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine has been listed for emergency use by the WHO and is safe and effective based on data from large-scale clinical trials.
WHO authorised emergency use listing of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield in early February.
COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is available under EUA as a two-dose primary series for individuals 18 years of age and older
According to WHO, the COVID-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell) Inactivated, CoronaVac vaccine resource includes key information on the vaccine-specific requirements.
SinoVac's CoronaVac COVID-19 Vaccine is based on an inactivated pathogen made by growing the whole virus in a lab and then killing it
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin got WHO approval in early Nov as the technical advisory team had recommended the India-made vaccine for emergency use listing for 18 years and above
WHO issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for Covovax, Serum Institute of India's version of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.
