List of animated Christmas movies that display the true spirit of the festival
Image: Twitter/@Cellspex
Shrek the Halls sees the famous ogre, Shrek forcing himself to enjoy the holiday season as he promised Fiona and their kids a Christmas to remember.
Image: Twitter/@ShrekHistory
The Polar Express is all about an exciting adventure to the North Pole and is full of Christmas magic.
Image: Twitter/@MOVlES_
Klaus gives viewers a unique look at Santa Claus, as a postman narrates a story of a toymaker named Klaus, who gives unhappy children gifts and makes their day.
Image: Twitter/@Animated_Antic
Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas revolves around Cindy Lou, who is determined to transform the Grinch's views on Christmas.
Image: Twitter/@jjgasp3
Little Spirit: Christmas in New York is about Leo and his unexpected adventures in New York City during Christmas.
Image: Twitter/@carbonlilies
Arthur Christmas is about Santa's son, who learns that a little girl did not receive her gift. He sets out on a mission to deliver it to her before it's too late.
Image: Twitter/@Cellspex
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie revolves around Rudolph, who must save Christmas after an evil Queen's dangerous spell.
Image: Twitter/@THEBLIZZARDSIX
The Nightmare Before Christmas sees Jack Skellington become overly obsessed with Christmas and kidnapping Santa.
Image: Twitter/@DisneyD23