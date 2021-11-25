List of Bollywood's most anticipated biopics and their release dates
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@ranveersingh
Alia Bhatt starrer upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is a crime-drama biopic. This upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is based on the Mafia Queen of Mumbai, Gangubai Kathiawadi who ran a brothel in Kamathipura. The film is set to release on February 18, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is another upcoming biopic based on the life of Nambi Narayan, a former scientist of ISRO, who was accused of espionage. This R Madhavan starter will hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@actormaddy
Taapsee Pannu is coming with another sports drama, but this time it is the biopic of Mithali Raj, the test and ODI captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Taapsee will be seen in the titular role in the film. The release date of the biopic is still under wraps.
Image: Instagram/@taapsee
Ranveer Singh will soon play former Cricketer and Indian Cricket team's captain Kapil Dev. The actor's '83' will follow India's legendary World Cup win in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas, this year.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
The much-anticipated biopic 'Maidaan' is set to hit the screens on June 3, 2022. The film will see Ajay Devgn play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj' is one of the most anticipated biopics. The film will follow the legendary saga of Prithviraj Chauhan and his lady love Sanyukta. The film will hit the silver screens on January 21, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar