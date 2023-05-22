Anirban Sarkar
List of centuries in IPL 2023
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli now has two IPL centuries this season as alongside Gujarat Titans he also registered a Ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Image: IPL/BCCI
Shubman Gill became the second batsman to register two hundred as his previous century came against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Image: IPL/BCCI
Harry Brook scored his maiden IPL hundred against KKR at Eden Gardens. His century came in just 55 balls.
Image: AP
Venkatesh Iyer's inspirational 104 helped KKR to post 185 against Mumbai Indians
Image: BCCI
Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his first IPL century against Mumbai Indians in front of a packed crowd at Wankhede Stadium.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav made merry against the Gujarat Titans bowlers as he hit a 49 ball 103 in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
This season of IPL has seen a number of maiden IPL hundreds and Prabhsimran Singh joined the list.
Image: PTI
Heinrich Klaasen took his stride against RCB as he hit a 51 ball 104 which had 8 boundaries and 4 sixes
Image: AP
Cameron Green's 47 ball 100 helped Mumbai Indians to ease their way into the IPL playoffs
Image: IPL/BCCI
