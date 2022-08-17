Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 19 ,2022
List of countries banned by FIFA, after AIFF gets banned over 3rd party influence
Image: @indianfootball/Instagram/AP
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by FIFA on August 16 due to third-party influence and banned the national teams.
Image: @indianfootball/Instagram
FIFA suspended Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in February 2022, after a caretaker committee was appointed to run the national football body.
Image: @Harambee__Stars/Twitter
Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was banned by FIFA in 2021, before it was lifted in July 2022. This was the 2nd time they were banned.
Image: @theafcdotcom/Twitter
ZImbabwe was banned by FIFA in February 2022 was ZIFA was suspended by a government body due to several allegations. Zimbabwe continues to be banned.
Image: @online_zifa/Twitter
Pakistan was suspended by FIFA for the 1st time in 2017 due to 3rd party influence. The ban was then lifted in March 2018.
Image: @theafcdotcom/Twitter
FIFA suspended Indonesia in 2015 after the country's government took charge of the national football body's affairs. The ban was lifted in May 2016.
Image: AP
Kuwait was banned by FIFA from all international competitions in October 2015 due to 3rd party inference. The ban was then lifted in 2017.
Image: @KuwaitFA/Twitter
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) was suspended by FIFA in July 2014. The ban was then lifted within 9 days after a court order was revoked.
Image: @thenff/Twitter
