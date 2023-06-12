Anirban Sarkar
Jun 12 ,2023
List of European teams with Continental Treble
Image: AP
Manchester City became the latest team to register a continental treble
Image: AP
Barcelona recorded two trebles in the 2009-10 and 2014-15 seasons respectively
Image: AP
Manchester United became the first English team to record a Continental treble.
Image: AP
Jose Mourinho led Inter Milan to a historic treble in the 2009-10 season
Image: AP
Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League in the 2012-13 season
Image: fcbayern.com
Celtic lifted the Scottish Football League Division One, Scottish Cup, and European Cup back in 1966-67
Image: AP
PSV Eindhoven also etched their name in the history when they claimed the treble in 1987-88
Image: UEFA
