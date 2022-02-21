List of films from 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ franchise to binge watch this week
Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, 'Leatherface' was released back in 2017 starring Stephen Dorff, Vanessa Grasse, Sam Strike, and Lili Taylor in pivotal roles.
Directed by John Luessenhop, 'Texas Chainsaw 3D' was released in the year 2014 starring Alexandra Daddario and Dan Yeager in the lead roles.
Released in 2016, 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning' was helmed by Jonathan Liebesman.
Directed by Kim Henkel, 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation' is a 1995 movie featuring Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey in pivotal roles.
Helmed by Marcus Nispel, 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' is a 2003 movie featuring Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker, Erica Leerhsen, Mike Vogel, Eric Balfour, and R. Lee Ermey.
Directed by Jeff Burr, 'Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III' starred Kate Hodge, William Butler, Ken Foree and Tom Hudson in the lead roles.
'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' was the first film of the movie fanchise released back in 1974.
