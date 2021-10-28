List of Indian athletes nominated for Khel Ratna awards
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ended India's 100-year long wait for an elusive Olympic gold medal in Athletics
Star boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched a bronze medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri became the first footballer to be nominated for the prestigious Khel Ratna Awards
Indian Women's Team Test & ODI skipper Mithali Raj has been recommended for this year's Khel Ratna Awards
Veteran men's hockey team goalie PR Sreejesh played an instrumental role in ending India's 41-year long wait for an Olympic medal
Ravi Dahiya won a silver in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's 57 kg category freestyle wrestling
Double Paralympic medalist Avani Lekhara has received a Khel Ratna Award nomination for her stupendous performances in Shooting
Pramod Bhagat clinched a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's singles badminton final
Sumit Antil broke his own world record in men's javelin throw to clinch gold at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020
Shuttler Krishna Nagar helped India win another medal in the sport at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 men's singles category
Shooter Manish Narwal shot a record 218.2 to clinch the prized gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020
