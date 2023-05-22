Ajay Sharma
May 22 ,2023
List of International Awards conferred upon PM Narendra Modi
Image: AP
PM Modi has been recognised as one of the tallest leaders across the globe & received several awards for his contribution.
In 2016, PM Modi was bestowed with the highest honour of Saudi Arabia, the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Afghanistan's highest civilian honour, the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan, was awarded to PM Modi in 2018.
In 2018, he was honoured with the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest honour bestowed by Palestine upon foreign dignitaries.
PM Modi was conferred with UAE's highest civilian honour Order of Zayed Award, in 2019.
Russia bestowed PM Modi with the Order of St. Andrew, the country's highest civilian honour, in 2019.
He also received Maldives' Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin award in 2019.
PM Modi received the prestigious King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain in 2019.
In 2020, the US honoured PM Modi with the Legion of Merit, a military award for exceptionally meritorious conduct.
In 2021, Bhutan bestowed PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo.
He was awarded the UN’s highest environmental honour "the Champions of The Earth Award" in 2018.
The Prime Minister received Seoul Peace Prize in 2018.
The PM also received the Global Goalkeeper’ Award in 2019 from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
At the sidelines of the FIPIC summit in May 2023, Fiji honoured PM Modi with its highest civilian award.
Following Fiji, Papua New Guinea bestowed the prestigious "Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu" upon PM Modi.
