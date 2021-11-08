List of Premier League managers who were sacked this season
Image: Norwich City FC/ Spurs Official/ Instagram
Dean Smith was sacked by Aston Villa following a poor start to the current Premier League campaign.
Image: Aston Villa/ Instagram
Daniel Farke was sacked despite Norwich winning the first match of the season against Brentford however the team still remains in relegation.
Image: Norwich City FC/ Instagram
Nuno Espírito Santo was sacked by Tottenham Hotspurs after just 17 matches in charge as the team could only win games from their last seven matches.
Image: Spurs Official / Instagram
Steve Bruce was sacked as Newcastle manager following the takeover by new Saudi Arabia-backed owners with the team looking to avoid relegation.
Image: Premier League/ Twitter
Xisco Munoz was sacked by Watford after the club had won seven points from their opening seven league matches.
Image: Watford/ Instagram