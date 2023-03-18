Saksham nagar
Mar 18 ,2023
List of records broken in IND vs AUS 1st ODI
Image: BCCI
A look at the records that were broken after the 1st ODI between India and Australia
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has now become the joint most successful player and has now has been a part of 295 ODI wins for Team India.
Image: AP
Team India bowled out Australia in the 1st ODI for 188 in 35.4 overs which was a record. The Indian team least balls to bowl out Australia.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul scored a match-winning half-century in the 1st ODI and now has the most runs for the Indian team after 50 ODIs.
Image: BCCI
The Indian duo of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul added 108 runs for the 6th wicket which was the 4th highest partnership in India vs Australia ODIs.
Image: BCCI
Team Indian bowled out Australia for 188 in the first innings as Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami were the star of the show with 3 wickets a piece.
Image: BCCI
Team India while chasing 189, after early blows won the match by 5 wickets as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja remaining unbeaten till the end.
Image: BCCI
