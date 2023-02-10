Anirban Sarkar
Feb 10 ,2023
List of records Rohit Sharma broke in 1st Test in Nagpur
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to register centuries in all three formats of the cricket
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma also became the 7th Indian captain to score a century in the Border-Gavaskar trophy
Image: BCCI
After Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma's century is the only Test ton by an Indian captain against Australia on home soil in the last 10 years
Image: PTI
Rohit Sharma is the 13th Indian player to score a Test century as a captain
Image: PTI
Rohit has now surpassed Sunil Gavaskar as the Indian captain has the most number of 50+ scores while batting in the number one position
Image: PTI
