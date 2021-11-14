List of records that could be broken in the T20 World Cup 2021 final
Kiwi opener Martin Guptill needs to score 49 runs to overtake Brendon McCullum as the top run-scorer for New Zealand in the history of the T20 World Cup.
Aussie skipper Aaron Finch can become the second Australian after Warner to score 10,000 T20I runs by scoring 25 runs in the final.
David Warner can become the second Australian after skipper Finch to hit 100 T20I sixes. He has hit 96 sixes so far in 87 T20Is.
Glenn Maxwell can reach his 10th half-century in T20I cricket by hitting a fifty in the final. He is also seven sixes away from hitting 100 sixes in T20Is.
New Zealand's allrounder Mitchell Santner can reach his 50th six in T20 cricket by hitting one-six in the match. He has played 112 T20 matches so far.
