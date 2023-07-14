Prateek Arya
Jul 14 ,2023
List of records Yashasvi Jaiswal made after scoring century on Test debut
Image: AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on his Test cricket against West Indies in the 1st Test in Dominica.
Image: fancode
Jaiswal becomes the 17th Indian to score century on debut.
Image: AP
He is only the third opener from India after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to score a century on debut.
Image: fancode
He is the 1st Indian to score a century in the Caribbean on debut.
Image: AP
Moreover, he broke the record of Mohammad Azharuddin of facing most balls on debut. He broke the record by facing 323 balls.
Image: AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal is a special talent and Indian fans would be hopeful that it is a start of a magnificent career.
Image: fancode
