List of sporting events affected by COVID-19 in recent weeks
Image: AP
The NBA called off the Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia games, including Orlando’s game at Toronto and Washington’s game at Brooklyn due to the rising no. of Covid-19 positive cases.
Image: AP
Almost 10 English Premier League 2021-22 matches were postponed in the previous week, involving top teams like Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: AP
Real Madrid played against Cadiz in the La Liga 2021-22 clash with a Covid-19 hit squad, as the club confirmed, Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo Goes contracted coronavirus.
Image: AP
Three National Football League(NFL) games were postponed in the previous weeks involving teams like Las Vegas, Cleveland, Washington, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Seattle.
Image: AP
Last week, Rafael Nadal made his return to the tennis court after a four-month injury hiatus during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 and tested Covid-19 positive a few days later. His participation in next year's Australian Open is under doubt now.
Image: AP