List of teams that have automatically qualified for T20 World Cup 2022
Image: Twitter@T20WorldCup
Team India who are currently ranked third in the ICC T20I Rankings have successfully qualified for T20 World Cup 2022
Hosts Australia have also secured automatic qualification for next year's T20 World Cup
England are currently the top-ranked T20I side
Pakistan have been a dominant force for the last few years in the shortest format of the game and they currently occupy the second spot
Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have also secured automatic qualification for next year's showpiece tournament of T20 Cricket
South Africa have deservingly earned an automatic qualification for ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Afghanistan, who are one of the dangerous sides in the shortest format have also automatically qualified for T20 World Cup 2022
Despite a forgettable outing in the ongoing edition, Bangladesh have managed to earn automatic qualification for next year's premier event in T20Is
