Anirban Sarkar
Jul 14 ,2023
List of Women's Singles Wimbledon Winners
Image: AP
Elena Rybakina is the defending Wimbledon champion
Image: AP
Retired Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty claimed the Women's Wimbledon title in 2021
Image: AP
Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams in 2019 to lift the coveted Wimbledon title in 2019
Image: AP
Angelique Kerber was the 2018 Wimbledon women's singles champion
Image: AP
Garbine Muguruza defeated Venus Williams to lay hands on her maiden Wimbledon title in 2017
Image: AP
Serena Williams managed to win two back to back Wimbledon titles in 2015 and 2016 respectively
Image: AP
Petra Kvitova lifted her second Wimbledon title in 2014 as she got the better of Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets
Image: AP
