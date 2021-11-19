List of wrestlers released by WWE in the latest round of cuts
John Morrison's release from WWE in the latest round of cuts left the fans in shock as he was a 10-times champion in WWE.
Drake Maverick was released from his WWE contract, after winning his eighth WWE 24/7 championship earlier in the month.
The Hit Row, consisting of Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis exited in the latest cut, while B Fab was released in the previous round of cuts.
Tegan Nox found her name among the eight WWE stars who were released in the latest round of WWE cuts.
Australian professional wrestler Shane Thorne was among the eight WWE stars who were let go by WWE boss Vince McMahon.
Jaxson Ryker was also released by WWE in the latest round of cuts. He was defeated by Cedric Alexander in his last appearance on November 1.
