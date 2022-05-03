Liverpool vs Villareal: Reds' playing 11 with the return of Salah, Thiago
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Alisson Becker is expected to do the goalkeeping duties for Liverpool against Villareal in UCL 2021-22, Leg 2 Semi-final match.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Luis Diaz is likely to retain his place in the Liverpool line-up.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Mohamed Salah is back into the squad after missing the Premier League game against Newcastle.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Sadio Made will retain his place in the squad for the important Champions League game.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Thiago also returns to the squad after missing the Newcastle match.
Image: AP
Midfielder Jordan Henderson is also expected to retain his place.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Fabinho will also return to the squad after sitting out for the last game.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Andrew Robertson will also retain his place in the Liverpool squad.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Ibrahim Konate was also rested in the last game and has now returned to the squad.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Virgil van Dijk is also likely to retain his place in the squad.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram
Trent Alexander-Arnold also returns to the squad for the Liverpool vs Villareal match.
Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram