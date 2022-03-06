'Lock Upp' host Kangana Ranaut is surely the 'Queen' of Bollywood; Here's proof
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut is currently nailing as the host of the reality show 'Lock Upp.' She stunned in this strapless blue coloured dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The actor is giving away major Boss Lady vibes with her wardrobe and this white gown with silver accents is pure goals.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana looked drop-dead gorgeous in this red coloured strapless dress.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana turned heads with her thigh-high slit silver dress. She completed her look by tying her hair in a bun with front bangs.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Her white pantsuit with a long jacket and V-neck waistcoat was a perfect look for the show.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
She looked both fierce and gorgeous in a black and silver dress as she posed for the poster of the show.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut