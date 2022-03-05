'Lock Upp', Kangana Ranaut and everything that happened in her reality show
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently made her OTT premiere with the popular reality show 'Lock Upp’.
On Saturday, the contestants of the show faced their Judgement Day and Ranaut assured them she has seen what they have been up to.
In the episode, she slammed comedian Munawar Faruqui and accused him of not giving the audience content, but making content for himself.
She then called Payal Rohatgi the 'nakhrewali' (drama queen) of the reality show.
Kangana also hilariously asked Anjali Arora to explain why she has 10 million followers on Instagram.
The popular influencer then went on to dance to the hit song 'Param Sundari' in the Judgement Day episode of 'Lock Upp’.
