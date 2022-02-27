'Lock Upp': Meet all contestants introduced so far of Kangana Ranaut's reality show
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
TV actor Nisha Rawal was the first contestant of 'Lock Upp' that was announced. The actor made headlines for her alleged scuffle with estranged husband Karan Mehra.
Image: Instagram/@altbalaji
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was announced as the second contestant of 'Lock Upp'. The stand-up comedian was arrested for making jokes about religion and subsequently cancelled all his remaining shows.
Image: Instagram/@altbalaji
Actor and Model Poonam Pandey was announced as the third contestant of the show. The actor has been limelight for her controversial movies and photos.
Image: Instagram/@altbalaji
Westler Babita Kumari was announced as the fourth contestant of the show. She is best known for representing India in the Common Wealth Games in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Image: Instagram/@altbalaji
TV actor Karanvir Bohra was announced as the fifth contestant of the show.
Image: Instagram/@altbalaji
Kangana Ranaut will be making her OTT debut with the show 'Lock Upp'. The actor will have 50% of the voting power in the show.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut